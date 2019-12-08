Sailor’s hometown pays tribute to NAS Pensacola shooting victim Cameron Walters

(WKRG) — The city of Richmond Hill, Ga., paid tribute to Cameron Walters in a Facebook post Sunday.

Walters was one of the three sailors killed in the NAS Pensacola shooting on Friday.

The Richmond Hill community woke up to the tragic news this morning that one of our own – Airman Apprentice Cameron… Posted by City of Richmond Hill, Georgia – Government on Sunday, December 8, 2019

The city is asking for the community to come together for Walters’ family, to mourn and remember him, and to pay tribute to his sacrifice.

“The Sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil. When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse,” Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola, said.