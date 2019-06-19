Safety concerns after spike in armed robberies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two robberies took place within 24 hours in Mobile. One happened Monday morning at the Waffle House near the Shoppes of Bel Air. The second one was at the Circle K on Moffett Road.

With this crime spike, News 5 spoke with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to see what you need to do if a business you’re in gets held up.

Surveillance video from the Circle K shows two men entering the store just before two in the morning on Tuesday. Mobile County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Burch said, “The robbery suspects or offenders are going to go where they think there’s going to be the least amount of traffic or people out.”

One man points a gun at the store clerk demanding money from the cash register. It’s a crime the mobile county sheriff’s office has seen too much of lately. Burch said, “We have seen an uptick really around the area where people are willing to fire rounds when they enter a business to get everyone’s attention and that is a recipe for disaster.”

The clerk hands over cash which is what the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says you should do if you find yourself in the same situation. Burch said, “Just be compliant because for the most part, they want to get in, get the money, and get out.”

In the case the situation escalates, Burch said, “If you’re able to, do what you have to do to defend yourself, but we don’t advocate anyone taking the law into their own hands.”

Burch said the most important thing is to stay aware of your surroundings. He said, “Take a minute to just kind of stop and look around. See if there’s people sitting in their cars, an odd looking vehicle, or person, near the building, or sitting down the street.”

The sheriff’s office says the two men were last seen headed Northbound on Schillinger Road. If you have any information, contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.