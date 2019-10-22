Saenger Theatre on track to reopen next month

Repairs being made to Mobile’s Saenger Theatre are moving along as planned. News 5 received an update from Mobile City spokesperson, Jennifer Zoghby. Zoghby says the theatre will reopen as planned before the end of November.

The Saenger Theatre is undergoing extensive repairs after mold was discovered in the ceiling last month. Mold was detected in the rotunda of the 1927 building. Workers had to install scaffolding to clean it. All shows have been temporarily moved to the Mobile Civic Center.

WKRG was given a tour of the Theatre, just as crews were getting started with the repairs last month. You can see that story here.

