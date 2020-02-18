Ryan Newman in serious condition, injuries not life-threatening

(WKRG) — Roush Fenway Racing issued a statement on racing driver Ryan Newman’s condition after a serious crash at Daytona 500 Monday.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Roush Fenway Racing

