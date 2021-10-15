Russellville Police search for missing woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Russellville Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman last seen in the Phil Campbell area.

On Friday, authorities asked for public assistance in locating Kayla Leigh Ergle, a 28-year-old woman living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on October 10, 2021.

Officials describe Ergle as a white woman, 5’2, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

If anyone has information on Ergle’s whereabouts, contact Russellville Police at 256-332-2230.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories