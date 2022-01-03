Russellville man accused of sexually abusing woman at New Year’s Eve party

Florence Police say Nicholas McDaniel is accused of sexually abusing a woman at a New Year’s Eve party. (Photo courtesy Florence Police)

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Russellville man faces multiple charges after authorities were called to a Florence home on New Year’s Eve.

Florence Police said officers were called to a New Year’s Eve party in the 300-block of Redfield Road.

Police said that a woman at the party didn’t feel well and went to lie down.

She woke up and Nicholas McDaniel, 42, sodomized her, and wouldn’t allow her to get out of bed.

She screamed for him to stop, another party guest entered the room, and force McDaniel to stop.

McDaniel left and was arrested for an unrelated DUI after he was found passed out in his car at a red light.

In addition to the DUI charge, he was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $75,200 bond.