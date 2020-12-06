Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Pres. Trump confirms

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Sunday, Pres. Donald Trump announced via Twitter that his attorney, Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Giuliani has been in the spotlight in the weeks since the 2020 Presidential Election, as he’s been a central figure in the Trump campaign’s contest of election results in several states.

Trump made the announcement Sunday afternoon, saying: “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

As a top member of Trump’s legal team, Giuliani has helped drive several of the lawsuits filed by the president’s campaign which advance still unproven claims of voter fraud in the election.

A Nov. 8 press conference held by Giuliani drew widespread attention when several claims of mass fraud were made, and Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping from his head.

Giuliani is the latest of the Trump team to test positive, after several key members, including Trump himself, tested positive months ago.

