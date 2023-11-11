MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — About a dozen veterans are marching to honor fellow servicemen.

The group Gulf Coast Silkies Ruck held a ruck March from West Mobile to Downtown Mobile on this Veterans Day. Wearing heavy backpacks they traveled on foot about 11 miles from Schillinger Road to Old Shell Road and ended in downtown Mobile.

It was a cold, foggy, and dreary morning but organizers say this is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice of all veterans. The event raises awareness of the epidemic of veteran suicides.

“There’s always veterans that’s getting out of the military. And when they move back home, the transition’s always hard. So this just helps them kind of get together with a bunch of people that’s like-minded and helps them transition back into the civilian world,” said Josh Combs with Gulf Coast Silkies Ruck.

The group marched 22 kilometers carrying 22 kilos of gear on their back to commemorate vets who died by suicide. Ruck marches are a traditional form of strength training that helps bring vets together with a physical challenge. For more information on the Gulf Coast Silkies Ruck you can go to their Facebook page.