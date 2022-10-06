MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile skyline will sparkle red lights in honor of World Dyslexia Day Thursday night and Mobile’s own academy for dyslexic students will be there to witness it.

Bright Academy is the only full-day program on the Gulf Coast that teaches dyslexic students from first through 12th grade.

Students, parents and faculty will meet at Cooper Riverside Park at 5 p.m. to celebrate the triumphs of dyslexic kids.

The three-year program allows students to get one-on-one learning and an hour of daily dyslexia therapy.

A recent study by Yale says 20-percent of the population struggles with some form of dyslexia.

Director and Founder of the academy, Gina Englund, says she created this school so that it could focus on the needs of the children rather than follow a set curriculum.

“We’re making changes in their lives,” said Englund. “We’ve had our parents come to us and say you’ve not only changed our child, you’ve changed our whole family, you know, you’ve changed our family dynamics….we are no longer struggling through homework at night, now our child comes home loving school.”

Nora Dean is a sixth-grade student at Bright Academy. She tells News 5 her favorite thing about learning at this school.

“Therapy because if I didn’t have it then I wouldn’t be able to spell, and spelling is something that means a lot to me because I like to read,” said Dean.

Thursday night’s celebration is to not only recognize the hardship dyslexic children face but to also praise their accomplishments.

“We like to celebrate Dyslexia in red because these kids are coming from a school setting where there is a lot of red marks on their papers,” said Englund. “We like to look at it in the face and say we’re beyond that, we’re above that.”

Click here for more information on Bright Academy.