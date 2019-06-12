Roundabout coming to north end of Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Changes are coming later this summer to a busy intersection in Pensacola, and Tuesday night the public got to see the first drawings of the roundabout that will be constructed near the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

“You’ll reduce congestion, improve safety and will have traffic moving much more swiftly and efficiently through the area,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

FDOT held an open house Tuesday night at the Studer Community Institute Building on Garden Street, which is also home to WKRG’s Pensacola office.

People got to see pictures of what the new roundabout will look like where Bayfront Parkway, Gregory Street and 17th Avenue meet.

“What this project will do is elevate part of U.S. 98 as it comes off the Pensacola Bay Bridge and heads into downtown where people will be able to access Gregory Street or hit Bayfront Parkway or you’ll be able to exit and use a roundabout in that area to be able to use 17th,” Satter said.

Alan Gray likes the overall idea.

“I love the fact it’s coming in as a roundabout..it’s a superior facility,” Gray said. “It’s going to be wonderful for the drivers.”

Gray says, however, there is too much concrete and asphalt. He would like to see more landscaping.

“That’s kind of a place where we could have a bigger win if we were to bring in landscaping, trees and landscaping features that actually create more of an appealing environment,” he said.

The public can get information and still give input by going to FDOT’s website.

When it’s all complete, the bridge will have six lanes of traffic. The entire project, the bridge and the roundabout, is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021.