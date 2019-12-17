‘Round-Up For the Ronald McDonald House’ launches at local McDonald’s locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Do you carry cash or spare change? With credit cards gaining popularity, fewer people use cash or change.



For years, McDonald’s restaurants have raised money 365 days a year for the Ronald McDonald House (a nationwide charity that houses families of hospitalized children). In the past, people would put their spare change in a bucket at the checkout counter. Now McDonald’s is launching a “Round-Up for RMHC” campaign that allows customers to round up to the nearest dollar at the counter, in the drive-thru, or at a kiosk in the restaurant.



News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Paul Giardina, the executive director at the Ronald McDonald House in Mobile, and Leo LaForgia, the owner-operator of a Mobile McDonald’s, about what this means for the charity.



LaForgia explains, “This technology [kiosks in-store] gives our customers the opportunity to round up to the nearest dollar to donate to the Ronald McDonald house like they always have.”



To outline just how much small donations can make a difference: for 92 cents you can allow a parent to read a bedtime story to their sick child, for 42 cents you can provide 10 minutes for a family to sing together, and for 21 cents you can guarantee 5 minutes of laughter with the entire family.



Giardina says, “Over time all of those small gifts together make a big difference for us here at the Ronald McDonald House.”



Last year, Ronald McDonald house provided 2.5 million overnight stays around the world saving family’s $930 million dollars in food and housing. So next time you are grabbing a Happy Meal or a Big Mac, round up to the nearest dollar to make sure this help to local families continues!