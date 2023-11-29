ATLANTA (WRBL) — Tuesday afternoon former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was remembered as a mother, wife, humanitarian, and someone who could speak truth to world leaders.

The tribute service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta had the feel of a state funeral.

And her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter, was in the congregation despite his failing health.

Sitting in the front pew, 99 years old and under Hospice care, President Carter gave his wife and the love of his life the gift of his presence.

He was flanked by his family those who know the pressures that come with the presidency and the Oval Office. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were next to President Carter. Prior to the service, the Bidens met privately with the former president. Former President Bill and Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attended, as did former First Ladies Laura Bush, Michell Obama and Melania Trump.

And that was just the first pew.

For nearly two hours, music, some laughter, and a lot of respect filled the sanctuary of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory campus.

Jason Carter summed his grandmother this way: “We have been so enormously gratified by the love and support that we have felt from across the world. So thank you so much,” Jason Carter said. “And as Reverend Warnock told me, my grandmother doesn’t need a eulogy. Her life was a sermon and it was a mighty testament to the power of faith and of the power of a deep and determined love.”

And she did through a 77-year marriage, much of it lived out in the public.

“And she lived this public love story that we all know of that has inspired the world, including in these last days,” Jason Carter said. “And I think of all the things she accomplished her most viral moment was when they were at a baseball game and the Braves put them on the kiss cam. And just like today, I mean, people were crying that the Braves game, you know.”

But when politics was stripped aside there was nothing but respect for a life well lived.

A life that took a girl from Plains, Georgia across the globe and back. She visited 122 countries in her 96 years. And she not only visited she tackled the toughest problems many of those poor nations faced.

“The issues that claimed her time and attention — mental health, support for caregivers, childhood immunization, problems of the elderly, neglected tropical diseases, even building latrines to prevent the spread of trachoma; a blinding eye disease,” said Kathryn Cade, director of projects for Rosalynn Carter. “These were not glamorous or sexy causes. Yet she brought critical leadership to problems that impact the lives of millions. Rosalynn’s compassion and empathy for those who are suffering was boundless. Her passion for action even more so.”

Her son, Chip Carter, remembered advice she gave him years ago when Carter was running for president.

“I started making speeches for Dad and his political career. I was so nervous I often vomited in the waiting room before we went on stage,” Chip Carter said. “And, one day after debating seven other children of offspring of candidates for president. I called my mother and told her how nervous I got, and she told me something that I have used a thousand times since. She said, ‘Chip, you can do anything for 20 minutes except hold your breath.'”

Pastor Tony Lowden thanked the men and women of the Secret Service for keeping Mrs. Carter and the Carter family safe all these years.

He said they were now going to take her home to Plains one last time.

be a private burial on the Carter family property.