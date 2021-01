The correct location was recently updated

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA is targeting Saturday, January 16, for the final test in the Green Run testing series for the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket which will launch the agency’s Artemis I mission.

During the test, NASA said engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks, and fire all four engines at the same time.