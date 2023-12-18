ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Robertsdale man is dead after a Sunday evening crash on Highway 90 near Pecan Street, according to the Robertsdale Police Department.

A vehicle struck Bartholomew Hambright, 35, around 6 p.m., according to police, and Highway 90 was closed to traffic that evening.

Hambright, who was walking, and the driver were taken to the hospital for injuries, and the portion of Highway 90 reopened just before 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Hambright was airlifted from the scene but died from his injuries, police tell News 5.

A Baldwin County Grand Jury will review the case.