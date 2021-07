ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Robertsdale man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of eight sex charges involving a teenager.

Steven Dwayne Chesser was found guilty on those charges back in April. Chesser will now serve 25 years for each conviction.

The judge ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, which gives means Chesser will serve a total sentence of 180 years in prison.

Chesser was facing sodomy and rape charges, among others.