BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash that happened at around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning took the life of 22-year-old Robert Earl Baker Jr., of Robertsdale.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 98 near the 74 mile marker, three miles east of Elberta city limits in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA).

Baker was the passenger of a 2015 Dodge Dart that was driven by 59-year-old Carlton Craig Hensell of Elberta.

The Dodge hit a Infiniti G37. A 15-year-old was driving the car with their parent.

Baker did not have his seat belt on at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Hensell was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.