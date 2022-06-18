WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A robbery suspect was shot by authorities early Saturday morning after he fired at officers from multiple agencies during a lengthy high-speed chase, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson said another suspect, who was in the vehicle with the alleged shooter, is in custody. Officials said the names of the suspects would likely be released later Saturday.

“The main thing for the public to know is that the bad guy is in the hospital and the good guys are going home,” he added.



No one on else was injured, deputies said. At least six patrol vehicles were damaged during the pursuit which Adkinson described as lasting more than 60 miles with a suspect who kept driving even after spike strips flattened his tires.

The incident began at 5:20 am Friday, when a man entered the Circle K on Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach with a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After developing a suspect in the case deputies attempted to pull over the man just after midnight Saturday near Sue Lane and County Highway 183 South.

“The suspect immediately opened fire,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Deputies chased the car into Holmes County on Highway 90 and then south onto State Highway 81 where the suspect turned westbound onto I-10.

“Once the pursuit entered Interstate 10, the suspect repeatedly threw money out of the window and pointed a firearm at deputies and troopers,” deputies wrote.

The DeFuniak Springs Police Department was able to spike the vehicle at the 85-mile marker, but the suspect continued hitting speeds more than 100 miles per hour, the news release states. At this point, Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies set up spikes at the 56-mile marker where they successfully spiked the vehicle for a second time.

Deputies said the man got out of the vehicle and shot at them and they returned fire, shooting the suspect.

He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the deputy-involved shooting portion of the incident.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down early Saturday morning. Drivers are being asked to use the Crestview exit to Highway 90 as an alternate route until the investigation is completed.



