Road safety reminders ahead of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

One of the biggest summer events in KELOLAND is this week.

The 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins Friday.



The rally attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the town each year.



Diane Romkema first went to the rally in 1990, and she hasn’t missed one since.



“We love the people, riding the hills,” Motorcyclist Diane Romkema said.



Romkema will be sharing the road with people from all over the U.S. and the world.



“We’re gearing up for the people and welcoming them to our state,” Sgt. Steven Schade with the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.



The traffic on I-90 was pretty typical Wednesday afternoon, but Sgt. Schade said you’ll notice it will start to pick up soon.



“Probably tomorrow, definitely Friday we’ll see the increase in traffic,” Sgt. Schade said.



That means more motorcycles on the roads.



“They are smaller so they kind of blend into your blind spots a little easier. Take the time to double-check your blind spots when changing lanes, looking in your mirrors, just being aware of your surroundings,”Sgt. Schade said.



That awareness is key for Romkema too.



“You drive defensively,” Romkema said.



…because getting to Sturgis safely means enjoying the rally year after year.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ends on August 11.

