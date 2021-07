MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Riverview Plaza Hotel, of PCH Hotels & Resorts, is holding a job fair for a new restaurant opening soon. The job fair is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverview Plaza Hotel, 64 South Water St.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, including cook, bartenders, restaurant server, host/hostess, and more.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted. Apply online at www.renaissancemobilejobs.com before arriving.