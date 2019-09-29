Riders 4 Riders Passport party Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big Sunday for motorcyclists around the Gulf Coast. American Legion Post 250 in Theodore will be full of all kinds of motorcycles for Riders 4 Riders’ annual Passport Party.

Beginning in April, Riders 4 Riders began selling passports with 35 stops stretching from Escambia County, Florida, to Hancock County, Mississippi. The passports wrap up today. Organizers say drivers may see more bikes on roadways than normal. She hopes seeing more motorcyclists reminds drivers to be more conscious about biker and driver safety. The event starts at 10 Sunday morning. For more information, click here.