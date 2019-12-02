Richard Sherman pays off $27K in school lunch debt

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Richard Sherman is making headlines again this week—not for his outspoken antics and audacious personality, but for a special cause.

The San Francisco 49er has wiped out $20,000 of lunch debt for students in the state of Washington, a place he once called home while playing for the Seattle Seahawks, THV 11 reported.

Through his charity, the Blanket Coverage Foundation, Sherman covered lunch debt for students in the Tacoma School District. The football player has also paid off $7,000 in lunch debt for students in Santa Clara, California.

Sherman launched the charity a few years back to help low-income students and has donated to several causes. He even helped re-stock the shelves of three food banks in Washington state, according to the news station.

Sherman’s organization also helped raise money for football players in his hometown of Compton, California, so they could compete in the National Youth Football Championship in Florida. They also donate school supplies to schools nationwide.

LATEST STORIES: