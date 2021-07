MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich will officially announce her candidacy to seek re-election as the Mobile County district attorney for a third term.

Rich plans to make the announcement on Tuesday, July 27, at Mobile Government Plaza.

Rich was elected Mobile County district attorney in November 2010 and was the first female District Attorney of Mobile County. Before being elected to the office, she served as an assistant district attorney for 15 years.