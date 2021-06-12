‘Rhythm of Freedom’ in Mobile to celebrate Juneteenth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is holding an event to celebrate Juneteenth: Rhythm of Freedom.

The event is set for Saturday, June 19, from 3-6 p.m. at Robert Hope Park and Community Center. Entertainment includes art and food vendors, interactive classes, music and dance.

Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Robert Hope Park and Community Center is at 850 Edwards St.

