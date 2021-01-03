Rhode Island officer struck, injured by group of dirt bikers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three suspects are in custody after a Cranston police officer was struck and injured by a group of dirt bike and ATV riders, according to Cranston Police Chief Colonel Michael Winquist.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, a Cranston officer on patrol in a marked cruiser reportedly saw a group of approximately 30 motorcycle and ATV bikes on Atwood Avenue, Winquist said.

Riders were driving recklessly and not obeying traffic signals at various intersections, according to the chief, when one motorcycle operator with no registration plate intentionally put their vehicle in the middle of Atwood Avenue to block traffic.

Winquist said the officer then stopped his cruiser and approached the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Shyanne Boivert, of North Providence. Boisvert then reportedly pushed the officer, who took her to the ground to place her in custody.

Cranston Police are on scene at two different locations:

-Atwood Ave

-Union Ave overpass (Providence)



It's unclear what exactly they are investigating. However, we do see a yellow ATV at the Union Ave scene.



More details to come tonight @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DbVhnPqb5F — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) January 1, 2021

While the officer was kneeling in the roadway, Winquist said several of the motorcycle and ATV riders bean to circle him with their vehicles. He said one of the riders then intentionally lurched forward and struck the officer by riding over the back of his leg.

Winquist said the injured officer gave a description of the operator and vehicle that struck him, and responding officers saw the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Eduardo Rivera, of Warwick, fleeing the scene.

Rivera and other members of the group refused to stop, according to Winquist, resulting in a pursuit through Johnston and Providence.

While on Plainfield Pike, Rivera’s ATV struck the side of a Cranston police cruiser which caused it to become disabled, according to Winquist.

From left to right – Eduardo Rivera, Kemoni Mitchell, and Shyanne Boisvert (Courtesy of Cranston Police Department)

The chief reported Rivera then jumped on the back of 22-year-old Kemoni Mitchell’s bike and the pursuit continued into Providence. Mitchell lost control of the vehicle on Union Avenue and struck a passing car, according to reports.

Mitchell and Rivera than attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody, Winquist said. Mitchell was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected “crack” cocaine and marijuana, he added.

The officer who was struck by the ATV was transported by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which do not appear to be serious, according to Winquist.

He said three other Cranston officers had minor injuries while pursuing Mitchell and Rivera that did not require medical treatment, and Mitchell is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for a laceration on his hand believed to be from scaling a fence when fleeing.

Charges for the suspects include felony assault on a police officer, possession of “crack” cocaine, reckless driving and eluding a police officer in a high-speed pursuit.

