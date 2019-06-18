Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10,000 to travel the country and eat barbecue

(WFLA) – Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel the country and eat barbecue for a very sweet salary of $10,000.

The packaging company is hiring a “Chief Grilling Officer” to sample ribs from some of the top BBQ spots in the country over two weeks in August.

“Along the way, you’ll share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchens® website and social channels, so grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy BBQ ribs on their own,” the job listing reads.

The lucky hire will receive a $10,000 stipend along with pre-paid travel and lodging. And you can bring a guest!

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer,” the post continues.

Think you have what it takes? Applicants should submit a photo of themselves grilling their favorite recipe with 100 words on why they’re right for the role by emailing careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.