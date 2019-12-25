Reward reaches more than $40K in search for fatal Midtown stabbing suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A personal contribution from a famed sports journalist and radio host has increased the reward to $42,500 for the arrest of Michael Mosley, one of the state’s most sought-after suspects.

Clay Travis announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he would add $10,000 of his own money to the reward fund.

I will add $10k to the reward for anyone who finds this guy. https://t.co/P3MvTKyawL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had authorized a $10,000 reward contribution, alongside the $2,500 already offered when Mosley was added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

A group of Midtown business owners, including the owner of the Dogwood Nashville property, started the fund by adding $20,000 of their own cash to the pot.

According to Metro police, Mosley stabbed three people outside of the Dogwood Nashville around 3 a.m. Saturday. Two of the victims, Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, did not survive their injuries. A third man, A.J. Bethurum, suffered wounds to his arm and eye, but was expected to recover.

Police explained the incident began when Mosley made “an unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims inside the bar. The three victims reportedly intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed outside.

At the time of the fatal stabbing, investigators said Mosley was free on a $5,000 bond after attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in December 2018.

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list early Tuesday morning. He is wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

