Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Two former students get the honor of presenting J. Larry Newton Elementary teacher Terry Janes with his newest award—a Golden Apple.

Janes has been teaching for 25 years and we heard that recently he was named Teacher of the Year at J. Larry Newton.

Janes says while he may not be a permanent fixture in the classroom for much longer, (he’s planning to retire after this year), he won’t be far away. That’s because, for a quarter of a century, the little ones in his classes have kept him motivated to teach.

“These little faces right here–they keep you young, they keep you busy, and they let you sleep well at night,” said Janes.

While he now teaches third-graders, he’s done many things throughout his career.

“I’ve taught 3rd, 4th, 5th–and I’ve been a reading coach specialist along the way. But I always ran right back to the classroom,” he said.

And it’s easy to see why. His students, past and present, are among his biggest fans.

Former student Cody Thornhill told us, “He was just one of the best teachers I ever had–he would make jokes in class and everything he taught was interesting.”

“He makes learning fun and he was one of my best teachers,” added Hudson Hayden.

We hope this Golden Apple helps make this retiring teacher’s year a little better. Our congratulations to Terry Janes and J. Larry Newton Elementary for a job well done.