Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A retired Lansing-area priest who was charged with embezzlement has died.
Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing confirmed that Reverand Jonathan Wehrle died at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st.
“Upon the death of Father Wehrle I am sure all can unite in praying for the repose of his soul and that solace be brought to those who mourn him. May he rest in peace,” said Boyea in a written statement.
The 69-year-old Father Wehrle had been ill for some time and his death was not related to COVID-19.
Before his death he was out on bond, awaiting trial on six felony counts of embezzlement of $100,000.
Father Wherle was the founding pastor of Saint Martha Parish and School in Okemos.
