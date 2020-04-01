Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Several families contacted News 5 on Tuesday, March 31, worried their loved ones inside Metro Jail could catch Coronavirus. The concern comes after one inmate and one corrections officer tested positive.

Lena Clowder's fiance is in Metro Jail. She said, "I just broke down to tears thinking oh my God he's in there, he's got a court date and they reset it because of the Coronavirus."