“Rest Easy Buddy” Slain Phenix City boy to be buried in signed Alabama jersey

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Saturday, 12-year-old John Jones will be laid to rest in a special Alabama football jersey, signed by the child’s favorite player, Tua Tagovailoa.

Family and friends shared Jones was a devoted Crimson Tide fan and his family wished to bury him in an Alabama jersey.

When Tagovailoa heard Jones had been shot and killed earlier in the week, he signed a jersey for Jones and sent it to his family with the inscription “Rest Easy Buddy!!”

John Jones’ funeral will be held Saturday at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

