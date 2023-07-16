MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Annexation is a topic that has been heavily discussed in the city of Mobile for months, and now residents are ready to go to the polls to cast their ballot amid Tuesday’s election.

The City of Mobile is looking to annex four areas west of the current city limits. Those four neighborhoods include Kings Branch, Orchard Estates, Airport Corridor, and the Cottage Hill Corridor.

James Hinton, a resident in the Cottage Hill corridor has a sign in front of his home that shows he’s in favor of annexing into the city limits.

“I believe that the City of Mobile offers a lot of things for our residents,” said Hinton. “And I assume when I lived here that I was in the city, but I learned I wasn’t. It’s taken about a year for the neighborhood association to get that capability and voting on it. So, I’m happy about that.”

If residents choose to annex into the city, they will receive free trash pickup, and the city’s police and fire services, but for Kings Branch resident, Angela Bernard, it’s not enough to vote in favor of it.

“I was going to vote not to annex because I don’t think we need it,” explained Bernard. “It’s not something that’s going to service us. I don’t believe that their interest is for the community. I feel it’s more for the dollar, and I’m not willing to give any more than I have to give to the city of Mobile.”

Currently, residents three miles out of the city’s limits receive police and fire services from the city, but councilman Joel Daves of District 5 announced that may change following the annexation election for those who choose to not annex into the city.

“I think it would be appropriate for the City Council to again consider whether it makes sense for the city to continue to provide police and fire protection in the areas of police jurisdiction that do not annex into the city,” he said during Tuesday’s city council meeting on July 11.

For residents like LaTonya Matthews in the Orchard Estates, the city’s services are swinging her to vote yes in the election.

“Yes, it’s a positive thing because I want to guarantee you that I have police and fire protection because, you know, it’s so important,” said Matthews. “We want to live a vibrant life and hope that we never have to use them. But it’s like an insurance policy. If I ever have to call 911, I know they’ll be there 6 minutes or less.”

Each neighborhood has designated polling locations for residents in the proposed annexation locations:

Airport Corridor – Baker High School, 8901 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608.

Cottage Hill Corridor – Creekwood Church of Christ, 1901 Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36695

Orchard Estates – Jon Archer Agricultural Center, 1070 Schillinger Rod North, Mobile, AL 36608.

Kings Branch – Word in Season Ministries, 2951 Graham Road South, Mobile, AL 36618.

The election will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.