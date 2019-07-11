Residents prepare for flooding in Northwest Florida

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents are taking advantage of large piles of free sand in Santa Rosa County ahead of a tropical system expected to bring several inches of rain over the next few days.

“I’m using it to keep the water from coming up into my driveway,” Virginia MacKinnon said. “There is a drain closeby and it gets stopped up and it causes the water to get backed up.”

MacKinnon made three trips Wednesday to get sand at Tiger Point Park from her home down the street. She got some help from several men.

“How wonderful it is that people are so nice and so kind and so helpful and you don’t see that real often,” MacKinnon said.

“I’ve lived here my whole life so I’ve been through all the storms,” Sam Stevenson said. “I’ve rode them all out.”

Stevenson put sandbags at his mother’s home that floods often.

“She’s got a backyard that’s kinda low,” she said. “She usually gets a couple feet of water back there. We’ve got a shed back there so we usually try to sand bag that.”

There are four locations in Santa Rosa County. They are Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze, Leisure Street in Holley By The Sea, Pine Forest Road and Carroll Road in Milton and at Pace Fire-Rescue on Pace Patriot Boulevard.