Residents give accounts of the massive fire at Key Harbor condos

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)- After a fire destroyed several homes at the Key Harbor Condominiums in Perdido Key, residents are reacting to waking up to flames outside their homes. Stephen Lee says he woke up to a knock at the door and went outside and saw the massive fire.

“The house directly across the street from us had flames shooting from outside the roof and at that point we got all the people and the animals in our house out,” Lee said. “Unfortunately that is all we could get.”

Margaret Connely says she was inside her home and got a call from her neighbor to get out as soon as she could.

“Everyone was trying to leave as soon as possible,” Connely said. “Some ladies that were working at the Flora-Bama and waffle house came over to help everybody and they were banging on the doors to get everyone up even the people around us.”

Lee says he has never seen a fire like this before. He says he’s just happy to be alive.

“My wife is out, my animals are out, my friend Christian who is staying with us is out, so right now we are focused on that,” Lee said.

Lee says the first thing he will do is call his insurance company.