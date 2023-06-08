FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Fairhope are being asked once again to conserve water as the city is growing faster than ever before and residents who have lived in town for years aren’t too happy to see even more growth.

Bev Leffler, a long time Fairhope resident, says she thinks the city is growing just a little too much.

“We are overextending ourselves,” said Leffler. “I think we are coming a little overpopulated, however, it is what it is and we have to deal with it the best we can.”

The City of Fairhope’s Water Conservation plan has three phases. Residents are currently in phase one and have been asked by the city to conserve their water between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m..

Mayor Sherry Sullivan says developments that come in should not be a burden to the city or residents.

“When a development comes in, they meet with our utilities, there are things the developer has to do to hook into our water system,” said Sullivan. “That is upsizing pipes. That is another component of upgrading your wells. You have to have larger pipes to get water to places. We are making developers do those things and contribute to our infrastructure and growth.”

Vincent Nopali, another Fairhope resident, says he thinks that the City of Fairhope should fix the water issue before welcoming developers. He explained possible solutions.

“There has to be new sources of water or additional sources of water, water storage tanks, pumps,” Nopali said.

Mayor Sullivan says the city’s population continues to increase by 3% each year. She says a new well is currently being built to hold more water in order to accommodate all the newcomers. The well should be finished by next summer.