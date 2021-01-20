Residents at Somerby Mobile receive first-round doses of COVID-19 vaccine



MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Independent living residents at Somerby Mobile received their first-round doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

“I did, I got it, it was very well done,” Joyce King, a resident at Somerby, said of her experience.

The process couldn’t have been easier for the senior residents at Somerby.

“We have been so lucky and blessed to partner with CVS to have them come to vaccinate their residents,” Executive Director Jessica Keith said.

All the residents had to do was fill out the paperwork and then head down to the front lobby at their scheduled time to receive the vaccine.

“Very well it was like clock work,” Joyce King said. “Oh I’m fine, I’m not afraid of needles.”

They monitored the residents for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. The vaccine is in high demand and they feel lucky to have the process go this smoothly.

“No problems at all I can’t even feel where it was,” Mrs. Lundy, a resident at Somerby, said.

“Everyone should get the vaccine in fact my son wants it, he’s a retired dentist, and he can’t get it. He would do anything to get it,” King said.

A surprising 95 percent of their residents were compliant with receiving the vaccine. There will be five more clinics at Somerby to ensure everyone who wants it will be able to get the vaccine.