‘Rescue turned hoarder’: 70 animals removed from Florida home with unsanitary conditions

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Deputies says they’ve removed about 70 dogs and other animals from a north Florida rescue group because of inhumane conditions.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook last week that deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant earlier this month at a rural home.
Animal control officers had responded to the home in January following concerns over the animals’ conditions. The sheriff’s office described it as a “rescue turned hoarder” situation.
The sheriff’s office says investigators found animals suffering from untreated medical conditions, with some exhibiting severe signs of neglect.
A group called Guardians of Rescue assisted deputies with removing the animals from the property and collecting evidence.
LATEST STORIES:
- Remarkable Woman : Ella Mooney has a unique ability to relate to people with special needs
- NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer
- Colorado mom says teacher took video of disabled son to bully him
- No prison time for Indiana dentist, wife accused of locking child in cage
- WATCH: Mardi Gras dinosaur on the loose