‘Rescue turned hoarder’: 70 animals removed from Florida home with unsanitary conditions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Deputies says they’ve removed about 70 dogs and other animals from a north Florida rescue group because of inhumane conditions.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook last week that deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant earlier this month at a rural home.

Animal control officers had responded to the home in January following concerns over the animals’ conditions. The sheriff’s office described it as a “rescue turned hoarder” situation.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found animals suffering from untreated medical conditions, with some exhibiting severe signs of neglect.

A group called Guardians of Rescue assisted deputies with removing the animals from the property and collecting evidence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories