Republican Accountability Project targets Mo Brooks and Matt Gaetz in $1m ad campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A conservative political action committee is about to unleash a flurry of ads targeting six House Republicans who objected to certifying the Presidential election in January. Among the house members being targeted in the ads are Alabama Republican Representative Mo Brooks, and Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The Republican Accountability Project says among their goals with the ad campaign is to work to unseat those who have tried to overturn a legitimate election and supported impunity for political violence, and to push back against lies and conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud and “rigged” elections.

The ad targeting Mo Brooks highlights his claims of widespread voter fraud on Fox News, as well as his comments during the rally with President Trump that preceded the Capital insurrection on Jan 6.

Brooks joined WKRG News 5 this afternoon to respond to the political ad. Hear his comments in the video below:

The ad targeting Matt Gaetz highlights his comment also on Fox News that the “vote was polluted by illegal ballots.”

The Republican Accountability Project’s Elizabeth Neumann said, “Memories fade and so our goal is to remind voters that their elected officials were complicit in what led to January 6th and that they have been trying to cover up what happened on January 6th.”

This is the same PAC that sponsored billboards following the Capital insurrection calling on Mo Brooks to resign.

The $1 million ad campaign is set to begin next week and also targets California Republican Kevin McCarthy, Texas Republican Louis Gohmert, North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn, and Georgia Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Green.

A national ad aimed at Republican voters is also set to air on CNN.