UPDATE: Two dead, one critically injured after church shooting in north Texas

UPDATE: WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have been killed and a third is in a critical condition after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ, according to KXAN’s sister station KXAS.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty said that one person died at the church and the other died en route to a hospital.

A third person is being treated at a hospital, she said. All the victims are male.

Police officers and firefighters were called to assist at the scene on South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, about eight miles west of Fort Worth.

UPDATE: 3 people are in critical condition, including the shooter.

White Settlement Police and Fire Department responded to a gunshot report at the West Freeway Church of Christ at 9:57 a.m. Sunday.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (WKRG) — CBSDFW is reporting a person has died and two are in critical condition after a shooting at a church.

The shooting happened at West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning. White Settlement is in Tarrant County and is west of Fort Worth.

