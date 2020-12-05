Reports: 2 siblings hit by truck at Florida mini golf course

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister died after they were hit by a truck as they played miniature golf at a Florida course, news outlets reported.

News outlets say the driver veered from the road and ended up in the course in Panama City Beach, striking the two young siblings on Friday. One child died at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park while the other was taken to a nearby hospital and died later.

City officials say the family was visiting from out of state, but no more details have been released.

Debbie Ward, a spokeswoman of Panama City Beach, told the Panama City News Herald that charges were pending as the crash remains under investigation. Ward did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

