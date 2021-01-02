LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Well-known TV host Larry King has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Daily Mail.
The news outlet reports that the 87-year-old is recovering at a hospital in Los Angeles.
He has suffered multiple medical issues over the years, including a heart attack, prostate and lung cancer and Type 2 diabetes.
“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source close to the family told ABC News.
King is also dealing with the tragic loss of two of his children who passed away less than a month apart last year. His son, Andy, died of a heart attack in July and his daughter, Chaia, died of lung cancer in August.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- ‘This is different’: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized
- Overriding defense-bill veto could bring state-of-the-art inspections to more border crossings
- Chilly Tonight, Sunny and Seasonable Sunday ahead
- Reports: TV host Larry King diagnosed with COVID-19, recovering in hospital
- VIDEO: Okaloosa County deputies make boy’s quarantined birthday special