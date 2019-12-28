Report: Fire official says 5 dead in small plane crash in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A fire official in Louisiana is quoted as saying that five people are dead after a small plane crashed in the city of Lafayette. Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told local media that there were five fatalities found at the scene. Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.
