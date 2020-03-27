Report: East Alabama’s Medal of Honor hero critically ill with COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Bennie Adkins, our community’s beloved and respected Medal of Honor recipient, is gravely ill due to COVID-19, according to a Thursday post on his foundations Facebook page.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit home. Bennie has been hospitalized and is critically ill with COVID-19 respiratory failure. We ask for your thoughts and prayers,” said the post.



It is not clear where the war hero is receiving medical care



Bennie Adkins served this country for more than twenty years in the United States Army, the majority of his time spent in Special Forces (Green Berets). He was deployed to Vietnam three times, and during his second deployment was involved in heroic efforts which eventually led to the awarding of the Medal of Honor in 2014. After his retirement at the rank of Command Sergeant Major he continued his education, eventually obtaining his Bachelor’s degree and two Master’s degrees from Troy University. He then established his own accounting firm and operated for 22 years until retirement. It is this legacy of service, sacrifice, and commitment that we look to continue by offering educational assistance through scholarships to Special Forces soldiers.

BENNIE ADKINS FOUNDATION

Our mission is to honor the legacy of courage, sacrifice, selfless service, and patriotism inherent in the Special Forces by providing educational scholarships to worthy soldiers to aid in their transition from military to civilian life.



We are praying for a full recovery.