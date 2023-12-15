AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers are expected to be without one of their top cornerbacks for the Music City Bowl, 247 Sports reports.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, DJ James is expected to opt out of the 2023 Music City Bowl to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

James, a fifth-year player, transferred to Auburn from Oregon before the 2022 season. James had spent two seasons in Eugene after committing to the Ducks in high school.

If James doesn’t suit up for the Tigers again, he will finish his collegiate career with five career interceptions, 145 total tackles and 23 pass deflections.

He will be remembered for his consistent play as an outside cornerback with the Tigers but his name will also be attached to the 2023 Iron Bowl.

The Alabama Crimson Tide converted a 4th and 31 play for a touchdown when quarterback Jalen Milroe found Isiah Bond in the back corner of the endzone, James was the corner covering Bond when he reeled in the catch.

Pro Football Focus rates James as the 11th-best corner prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. He, along with Auburn teammates Nememiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson, received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Auburn takes on Maryland in the Music City Bowl on December 30.