Rep. Will Dismukes taken to hospital after falling ill on Alabama House floor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama legislator is being treated at a hospital after falling ill on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, fell ill in the House Chamber Thursday afternoon. According to House Public Information Officer Clay Reddin, Dismukes walked to an area outside the chamber after feeling ill and was treated by medics at the scene.

Dismukes was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.