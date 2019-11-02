Rep. Chris England elected chair of Alabama Democratic Party

MONTGOMERY (WKRG) – Rep. Chris England was elected to the position of Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party by a majority of the State Democratic Executive Committee in Montgomery. During the meeting, Patricia Todd was elected to the position of Vice Chair, diversity caucuses were organized, and at-large members were selected.

“Today was monumental for Alabama Democrats, and I am honored to have been selected to serve as the Chair of our state party,” said Representative Chris England. “What we achieved today was historic and I’m extremely proud of the unity and engagement that demonstrated. I look forward to working closely with my colleague Patricia Todd and all of the party members to create a more diverse and inclusive state party. I would also like to extend my thanks to Tabitha Isner and Will Boyd, who have been tirelessly working to bring transparency and good faith to the party. Democrats work best when we work together, and I look forward to continuing this work with them and all Democrats as Party Chair.”

The SDEC meeting brought together Democrats from every corner of the state to vote on caucus leadership for the newly-formed LGBTQ, Minority, Youth, Hispanic, Disability, Asian and Pacific Islander and Native American caucuses, in compliance with the DNC guidelines. The meeting operated under the DNC-approved bylaws which were passed by a majority of Alabama Democrats on Oct 5, 2019.

