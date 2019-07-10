Rep. Byrne honors legacy of Mobile businessman Jack Greer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lower Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne gave a speech on the House floor Wednesday honoring well-loved Mobile businessman Jack Greer.

Jack Greer was laid to rest Tuesday after passing away at his home in Mobile County the previous week.

Here’s the full transcription of Congressman Byrne’s speech:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to remember Mr. Jack Greer.

Jack passed away last week after a long life of personal and business achievement and service to his family and community.

So many people in South Alabama knew Jack from shopping for groceries at Greer’s, which has been in business in our area for over 100 years. But it was through his civic involvement that Jack truly left his mark.

His civic contributions are too many to list. It was his role as an environmental advocate that he perhaps was most proud of. He was a founding member of Mobile Baykeeper and remained engaged throughout his life in protecting the waters in and around the Mobile Bay.

Jack was an active member of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church and served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

My deepest condolences to his wife of 70 years, Janice, and his many surviving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Please know that Mr. Jack lived a life you all can be proud of.

I yield back the remainder of my time.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL)