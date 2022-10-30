ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Here’s a reminder if you head out on the water. Lifeguards will not be on regular duty again until March of next year. A Facebook post by Orange Beach Surf Rescue said their beach season ended Friday.

The post says patrols and response will be limited until March 2023. They remind swimmers to know their own abilities, and never swim past their limits. They say to be aware of your surroundings and never swim alone. Lifeguards stayed busy this season. In July they had calls for six water rescues in a single day due to rough surf conditions.