Remdesivir recipients in Georgia, who will get the COVID-19 drug?

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia will get its first batches of the drug — Remdesivir — that was originally developed to fight Ebola.

Researchers say while the medicine is not a cure to COVID-19, clinical trials at Emory University have shown promise in treating patients.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, shows how the state will decide who will get the drug treatment.

An old drug to solve a new problem.

“We want to ensure hospitals especially those hardest hit have access to this drug. It will go to hospitals not to other providers” Dr. Kathleen Toomey State Public Health Commissioner

Georgia has now received its first shipment of Remdesivir — an IV drug — to treat complication cases of COVID-19. That’ll now be deployed to area hospitals. The state health department says priority will be given to hot spots.”

The drug blocks the coronavirus from replicating itself.

The treatment is only for people with serious symptoms like low oxygen levels or pnuemonia.

Clinical trials show Remdesvir can reduce hospital stay by 4 days — that could prevent patients from contracting other infections.

What it appears is to shorten the length of the illness in hospitalized patients which is good news.

The IV drug reduces the amount of coronavirus in the body and helps patients recover faster. State health officials say — hospitals with 10 or more patients on ventilators — or with severely ill patients will get this latest shipment.

“We want to create a consistent algorithm that will be the most fair and the most impact and the smoldering areas.” Dr. Kathleen Toomey State Public Health Commissioner

“Two battles we are fighting right – one to stop the spread of covid19, and the economic battle to bring our economy back in our state.” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

The state has enough Remdesivir now to treat 110 patients.

Remdesivir’s manufacturers plan to supply 600-thousand vials of the drug over the next 6 weeks — which can treat around 78-thousand hospitalized patients.

The FDA has authorized Remdesivir under emergency use but that’s not the same as FDA approval because that would involves more testing. Remdesivir is still considered investigationl and is being studied.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Potential COVID-19 Treatment

THE FOLLOWING HOSPITALS WILL RECEIVE REMDESIVIR:

Tift Regional Medical Center

Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Grady Health System

Emory University Hospital

Emory University Hospital Midtown

Augusta University Medical Center

