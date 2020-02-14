Remains of deceased woman found in George County, Mississippi man charged with murder

GEORGE COUNTY, MS. (WKRG) — A Lucedale man was booked on one charge of murder and is awaiting an initial appearance before a George County judge.

The George County Sheriff’s Office say on February 13th they received a call about a possible homicide in the Central Community of Geroge County on Childress Road. Deputies responded to the area and upon a search of the property, they discovered the remains of a deceased woman.

When investigators came onto the scene their investigation led to the identification of the suspect, Justin George Johnson, 44.

Johnson is in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

The George County Sheriff’s Office says the identity of the victim will not be released until authorization from the family.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

