Reidsville’s Jack Hill, Georgia’s longest-serving state senator, dies at 75

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Sen. Jack Hill, considered Georgia’s longest-serving state senator, has died. He was 75.

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan shared the news Monday, saying “Jack Hill was a true statesman, a man of overwhelming integrity, and a servant leader.”

The Republican state senator served District 4, which includes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham and Evans counties as well as portions of Emanuel and Tattnall counties.

It wasn’t immediately known if the senator had COVID-19 or had been tested for the virus. At least five of his colleagues have contracted the disease.

Hill was born in Reidsville where he lived much of his life. He graduated from Reidsville High School and Georgia Southern University and is a retired grocer.

The senator served 33 years in the Georgia Air National Guard as a unit commander and as State Inspector General. He retired in 2004 from the United States Air Force Reserve as a Reserve Forces Officer assigned to the Selective Service System.

Hill was first elected to lead the 4th District in 1990. He was the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Jack always ensured we were good stewards of taxpayer dollars, but it was more than that,” Duncan said, “He led with kindness and clarity.”

Hill is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Hill, his three children and seven grandchildren.

A number of lawmakers shared their condolences Monday night.

The Georgia Senate released the following statement:

Today, the Senate lost a true public servant in every meaning of the word, Sen. Jack Hill. Since 1991, Jack represented his home of Reidsville in the Senate and worked to make his community and his state a better place. As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Jack provided his insight and attention to ensuring our state’s budget was balanced and fair. This was never an easy task, and was often a thankless one, but the state of Georgia is in a better place thanks to his years of dedicated leadership. More than anything, however, Jack was a true friend to everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His fellowship will be dearly missed by all in the legislature and his years of experience can never be replaced. The Senate will continue to lift up his family and loved ones during this time and we encourage all who had had the privilege to know him to do the same.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that Hill was a “gentle giant” and “one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I ever served with.”

Georgia lost a gentle giant today. Jack Hill was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I ever served with. His loss is devastating to our state, but he leaves behind an unmatched legacy of hard work & public service. Please pray for his loved ones, colleagues & community.

Also on Twitter, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote: “Mr Chairman, we will always be grateful for and never forget the positive impact you had on our state.

Our prayers are with the Hill family, their friends, and all who had the pleasure of serving with Senator Jack Hill. He was a wonderful man and a good friend. Mr. Chairman, we will always be grateful for and never forget the positive impact you had on our state.

Sen. David Perdue tweeted: “Heartbreaking news in Georgia tonight. Jack Hill’s legacy of service to our state is unmatched. Bonnie and I are praying for Ruth Ann and the entire Hill family during this very difficult time.”

Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison tweeted that Hill “served as appropriations chair with unpretentious distinction and dedication.”

I was saddened to learn of the passing today of my long-time colleague Senator Jack Hill. Jack and I were the longest serving Senators in the senate. Senator Hill served as appropriations chair with unpretentious distinction and dedication. He'll be missed.

“Jack Hill was a good and kind man, and I am grateful for the time we’ve spent together in the Senate, and for his years of service to Georgia,” Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) Chairwoman Nikema Williams stated. “My thoughts are with his friends and family at this time — he will be very missed.”