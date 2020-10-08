Rehobeth man accused of breaking into home while naked

MALVERN, Ala. (WDHN) —A Rehobeth man found naked inside a Malvern home has bonded out of the Geneva County Jail.

Last week, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said James Dowling was found naked by an eight-year-old girl inside her family home’s laundry room.

He’s charged with breaking into a home and theft of property for taking a robe.

Residents of the home kept him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Investigators aren’t sure why Dowling took off his clothes before entering the house.

He does have a history of criminal arrests but nothing violent or sexually related.

Dowling is now back on the streets after posting a $1,600 bond.